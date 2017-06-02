‘Walk for Love’ with Shriners Hospital

Shriners Hospital for Children in Northern California has been providing highly specialized pediatric care to children since 1997. Tomorrow they are hosting their Shrine Day & Walk for Love to help fundraise for their amazing hospital. Anyone is welcome to come out and join them to support their great cause.
More info:
Shrine Day & Walk for Love
Tomorrow
Parade & Walk: 10am
Shriners Hospitals for Children
2425 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817
(916) 453-2321
ShrinersHospitalForChildren.org
Facebook: Shriners NorCA
Twitter: @ShrinersNorCA