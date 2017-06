‘Walk for Love’ with Shriners Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shriners Hospital for Children in Northern California has been providing highly specialized pediatric care to children since 1997. Tomorrow they are hosting their Shrine Day & Walk for Love to help fundraise for their amazing hospital. Anyone is welcome to come out and join them to support their great cause.Shrine Day & Walk for LoveTomorrowParade & Walk: 10amShriners Hospitals for Children2425 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817(916) 453-2321Facebook: Shriners NorCA Twitter: @ShrinersNorCA