Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ziggy Marley, son of music legend Bob Marley, spoke with us about the 40th anniversary of the classic record "Exodus."

Bob Marley & the Wailers released "Exodus" on June 3, 1977.

For the album's 40th anniversary, Ziggy looked back through the original session recordings and uncovered never-before-heard outtakes.

Ziggy's summer tour set will include material from "Exodus."