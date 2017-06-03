1 Arrested in Tourist’s Death in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police have made an arrested in the killing of an Australian tourist outside a San Francisco hotel.

Officer Giselle Talkoff, a city police spokeswoman, announced the arrest Saturday.

No further information about the suspect was released.

Authorities said 33-year-old Matthew Bate got into an argument with two men that turned physical around 2 a.m. Friday outside the Da Vinci Villa hotel in the Russian Hill neighborhood.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said no weapons were involved in the fight.

Bate lived in Woolner, a suburb of Darwin, Australia. He was an analytical chemist with SGS Australia, which offers a range of testing and certification services to businesses.