15-Year-Old Killed, 13-Year-Old Injured in Stockton Shooting

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left a teen dead.

The shooting happened near 9000 West Lane Friday evening around 10 p.m.

Authorities say two teenage males, ages 15 and 13, were walking when an unknown suspect began shooting at them.

The 13-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time there is no motive or suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.

