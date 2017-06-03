Family, Friends Join Together to Celebrate Aly Yeoman’s Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRIDLEY -- In Gridley and beyond there has been so much talk about 20-year-old Aly Yeoman's death. But Saturday those who knew her best decided to talk about something else -- her life.

Family and friends wearing white and yellow shared happy memories of time spent with Aly, nearly one month after her body was discovered in the Feather River.

Although Aly's death still remains a mystery, those close to her chose to stay positive as they met at Daddow Park to discuss what they loved most about her.

No arrests have been made in the 20-year-old's death. The extensive search for her whereabouts began March 30 and ended in Live Oak, less than a half-mile away from where police located her pickup truck and phone.

Officials are still waiting for forensic evidence in the case. The Butte County Sheriff's Office and the Coroner's Office have not released a cause of death.