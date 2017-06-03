Search for Missing Hiker Continues at Feather Falls

BUTTE COUNTY — The search for a man who fell into Feather Falls will continue after crews went out to the area for a third time Saturday to no avail.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office reports Matthew Nisleit went missing around Thursday afternoon when he slipped into the water while hiking.

Starting that same night, Cal Fire and Chico Fire crews worked alongside Butte County Search and Rescue as helicopters scanned for the 23-year-old from the skies.

Boats were launched in the area Saturday after teams were unable to enter the water the previous day “due to safety concerns,” according to Miranda Bowersox with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our hearts are hurting for Matthew’s family and friends,” the Butte County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook Saturday evening.