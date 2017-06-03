Woodland CHP: Southern California Woman Dies in Collision on I-80

WEST SACRAMENTO — A Lawndale woman died Friday in a collision on Interstate 80 in West Sacramento, according to Woodland CHP.

The 24-year-old died when her Toyota Camry hit a guardrail and overturned.

Eighteen-year-old Joscelyne Jauregui was driving eastbound on the highway behind Jose Ramirez as he pulled a small utility trailer with his Dodge Dakota. When the 24-year-old tried to go around the two, Ramirez’s pickup truck’s front right tire began deflating and it left its lane.

The truck hit the 24-year-old’s Camry, causing it to careen into a guardrail. She died from her injuries.

Jauregui avoided the collision but also crashed her Nissan Altima into the guardrail.

The 18-year-old and Ramirez were unharmed in the incident.

Woodland CHP is still investigating the crash and says neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been factors in the incident.