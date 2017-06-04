Ex-NBA Player, Coach Derek Fisher Charged with DUI

Former NBA player and coach Derek Fisher was charged with DUI early Sunday morning after rolling his Cadillac in suburban Los Angeles, police said.

Neither Fisher nor his passenger, former “Basketball Wives” star Gloria Govan, was injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Fisher was driving north on US 101 just east of the I-405 exchange in Sherman Oaks about 3 a.m., police say. His vehicle veered onto the paved shoulder and hit a raised concrete curb and a guard rail, then overturned and came to rest on its roof, the CHP said.

During the investigation, officers “discovered” Fisher had been drinking and he was arrested for DUI without incident, the CHP said.

No other vehicles were involved.

Neither Fisher nor reps for Govan immediately responded to requests from CNN for comment.

Fisher, 42, played 18 seasons in the NBA, mostly with the Los Angeles Lakers, before retiring in 2014. He won five NBA championships with the Lakers.

The New York Knicks hired him as their head coach in 2014. He was fired midway through his second season in 2016 and has since worked as a TV analyst during Lakers games.

Govan, 32, is the former wife of NBA player Matt Barnes, Fisher’s former Lakers teammate. Fisher and Govan have been dating since October 2015, according to Bleacher Report.