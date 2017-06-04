Nevada County Supervisor Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA COUNTY -- "I made a bad decision last night, that I regret. And I apologize deeply to all the people that I have disappointed."

Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall voiced her regrets to FOX40 after her arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

FOX40 spoke to her at her home after she was released on $5,000 bail.

According to police reports, the arrest happened in Grass Valley's Condon Park. Police say they were called just before 10 p.m., when the Hall allegedly backed into a parked car.

Arresting officers say they smelled alcohol on Hall's breath, and she failed field sobriety tests.

"I take full responsibility for my actions; I will face the consequences. I'd like to thank all the people who've reached out to me offering support," she said.

Hall was apparently celebrating her birthday.

She is the Nevada County Supervisor for District 1 and ran unsuccessfully for congress in 2014. She works as a manager for the State of California Department of Water Resources.