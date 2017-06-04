Police Investigate Shooting in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO — A man crashed into a tree in West Sacramento after being shot, police said.

Around 2:30, police were called out for a report of a car into a tree on Evergreen Avenue. When police and paramedics arrived, the driver, who was the only person in the car, was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to UC Davis Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police think the man may have been shot away from his car and then tried to drive himself.