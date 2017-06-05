21 State Vehicles Stolen from Downtown Sacramento Parking Garage; 6 in Custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The state of California parks its cars in downtown Sacramento at the Department of General Services fleet garage. And it is literally a fleet of cars that have gone missing from this garage.

"Over the Memorial Day holiday weekend," reads a statement by Department of General Services Deputy Director Monica Hassan, "there were multiple break-ins at the state garage in Sacramento, which resulted in state vehicles being stolen."

Twenty-one state cars or trucks. Gone.

But not gone long. By Tuesday, they would start showing up, all around Sacramento.

One crashed into an Oak Park home. Another crashed into a parked car Tuesday in downtown Sacramento.

And if it seems like the drivers of these stolen state cars aren't great behind the wheel -- there's a good reason for that. Sacramento police say both of them were juveniles too young to have licenses. Both drivers were just 15 years old.

"With this incident and others involving these vehicles, we have approximately six people in custody," said Dustin Smith the Sacramento Police Department.

Smith was on the scene of yet another stolen state vehicle recovery at Stockton Boulevard and Dias Avenue.

Hassan said Monday a security assessment has been completed on the parking facility. To beef up security there, they're looking into getting electronic entry and exit systems.

Meanwhile, Sacramento police keep recovering the cars. Depending on who you ask, they've still got a handful out there.

"The vehicle is a state vehicle. It's one of the few vehicles that was stolen from a parking lot downtown. But the vehicle has been recovered. There's no damage to it," Smith said.

But as you've already seen, that hasn't been the case for all 21 stolen cars, and the other cars or home that had the misfortune of being in their path.