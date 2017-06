Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our hometown Masterchef Junior contestant Adam is in the studio making lamburgers! He also gave us some behind the scenes info on Chef Gordon Ramsay. Is he really that mean?

Here's how Adam makes his lamburgers:

PATTIE: Mix ground lamb, panko bread crumbs, minced mint, minced cilantro, garlic, red onion, salt and pepper and form into patties. Cook in a pan with a little olive oil to medium rare.

TZATZIKI SAUCE: Mix yogurt, chopped dill, chopped garlic, salt and pepper, and thinly sliced cucumber.

Serve the lamburger on some nan bread or pita with your sauce, crumbled feta cheese, lettuce and onion.