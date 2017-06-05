American Hero Wedding Couple 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today we got to meet the three lucky couples who are finalists in Studio40 Live's American Hero Wedding Giveaway! Meet couple number 3, Juanita and Rogelio De Leon! They met in a religious ceremony and have been together nearly 29 years! Rogelio enlisted in the military in 1989 and shortly thereafter was deployed to the first Gulf War. He was also deployed in Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he was a flight medic involved in about 24 combat missions to retrieve casualties. They have three grown children and hope to finally have their own grand wedding. If you want to vote for Juanita and Rogelio, head to the link below!

Vote now!

Fox40.com/Wedding