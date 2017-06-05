CHP Investigating After Man Found Dead Outside State Treasurer’s Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO - CHP officers are investigating outside of the State Treasurer's Office where a state employee discovered a dead body in the bushes.

The employee called 911 around 6 a.m. after finding a dead black male at 9th and L streets.

According to CHP the man suffered at least one gunshot wound. They are still investigating cause of death.

It is believed that the man, in his 40s or 50s, could have been a transient, although officers have no further details about his identity.

The investigation is being led by CHP officials because the man was found on state property.

Stay with FOX40 News and FOX40.com for more updates as this investigation continues.