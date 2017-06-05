Elk Grove Residents Wake Up to Find Car on Fire in Driveway

ELK GROVE — Elk Grove residents on Annie Street say they woke up to a bang Monday morning.

The homeowners on the small resident street near White Lotus Way looked to see their Lexus SUV up in flames in their driveway around 3:30 a.m.

According to the Cosumnes Fire Department, the residents inside the home were able to escape safely with no injuries.

The fire department says they were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the home, but had difficulty with the flames because the gas tank had ruptured.

Battalion Chief Sean Holden says they had to let the gas leak out on its own and they are continuing to keep an eye on it throughout the morning. The Sacramento County Hazmat Department was also called out to assist with cleaning up any fuel that leaked into the sewage drains.

Fire investigators are still determining a cause of the fire.