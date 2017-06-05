Find the Perfect Dress for Any Occasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Phuong and Thuy Tresner of Elegant Designs Bridal joined Gary and Lori to talk about all the incredible dresses they offer. Studio40 Live is proud to have them supply the dress for our American Hero Wedding! In addition to their gorgeous wedding dresses, they offer dresses for special events and occasions including proms and birthdays. They had models show off just a few of the dress styles that they offer. If you're looking for the perfect dress for any occasion, check out Elegant Designs Bridal!

More info:

Elegant Designs Bridal

2001 Arden Way

(916) 617-9882

Facebook: Elegant Designs Bridal