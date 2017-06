ROSEVILLE — A large fire at a still under construction Dick’s Sporting Goods in Roseville has shut down part of Five Star Boulevard.

@FOX40 Fire at Dicks Sporting Goods still under construction pic.twitter.com/MFfvo8kVgC — Greg Tanner (@GregTannerMedia) June 5, 2017

It was not immediately known what started the fire, or if anyone was injured.