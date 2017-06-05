Group Hosts Free Skydiving Event for 36 Veterans

Posted 3:30 PM, June 5, 2017, by , Updated at 03:29PM, June 5, 2017

Ranger Road, a nonprofit for veterans' mental and physical wellness, is sponsoring 36 veterans to skydive for free on Saturday, June 10.

The public is welcome to attend and participate. More information can be found here.