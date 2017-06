STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department reports they are investigating a homicide in Stockton.

SPD is investigating a homicide in the area of Davis Rd & Lebaron Dr. Victim is an adult male, early 20's. No suspect info at this time pic.twitter.com/KDUyZ1Ye0W — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) June 5, 2017

Police are in the area of Davis Road and Lebaron Drive where a victim in his early 20s has been found dead.

Stockton Police Officer Joseph Silva says they have very limited information at this time.

