Sacramento Fire Department Paramedic Accused of Groping Patient

SACRAMENTO -- Imagine being able to hear and feel, but not able to see or move.

You've had a seizure, and during your ambulance ride to the hospital you feel a paramedic grab your chest -- exposing you to his colleagues. And then you hear him say: "Sorry man, I had to."

"Without the say of what happens to me and my body, I would want someone to defend me," said Kara Johnson, who was shocked by the allegations.

"We've reached out to the fire department to see if they're going to cooperate," said Alex Gortinsky, the attorney defending the unidentified 19-year-old woman who says that happened to her on April 17.

At the time, Gortinsky says the woman couldn't identify the paramedic who allegedly groped her because she couldn't see.

"If it wasn't for someone else coming forward, this case would be very difficult to piece together," said Gortinsky.

The criminal complaint alleges that it was an intern with the Sacramento Fire Department who witnessed and reported the alleged crime.

Jared David Evans, 32, is now charged with misdemeanor sexual battery. The fire department paramedic was based out of Station 57 and had been caring for patients for two years.

"We understand the public has questions, and we share their concerns, but we must not jeopardize the legal proceedings," said Sacramento Fire Chief Walt White.

White would not comment further Monday.

The intern, however, spoke with FOX40 through Facebook about reporting the incident.

"I thought it was the right thing to do ... but I think he deserves a fair trial," he said.

FOX40 also reached out to Evans. He did not respond.

However, the police report said he denied touching the 19-year-old or making comments about her breasts.

The woman's attorney argues Evans took full advantage of her vulnerability.

"That feeling of not being able to protect yourself against someone who is supposed to protect you makes it even more egregious to us," Gortinsky said.