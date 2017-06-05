Sacramento Firefighter Charged with Sexual Battery

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento firefighter was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor sexual battery, police said Monday.

According to investigators, city fire department received a complaint on April 18. The firefighter, who also worked as a paramedic, was put on paid administrative leave April 21. He then turned himself in after learning there was a warrant for his arrest, investigators said.

The firefighter had been with the department for two years.

“The Sacramento Fire Department takes all citizen complaints seriously, and works quickly to take appropriate actions to mitigate them. When this complaint was made to Fire Administration, it was immediately forwarded to Law Enforcement officials and a formal investigation was requested,” Sacramento Fire Chief Walt White wrote. “Although the case is ongoing, and all facts are not yet known, the Sacramento Fire Department wants to assure the public that we are fully cooperating with the investigation, and working to bring the matter to a successful conclusion.

The firefighter has since been released from jail.