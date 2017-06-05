Sacramento Paramedic Charged with Sexual Battery

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento paramedic was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor sexual battery, police said Monday.

According to investigators, city fire department received a complaint on April 18. The paramedic was put on paid administrative leave April 21. He then turned himself in after learning there was a warrant for his arrest, investigators said.

The paramedic, later identified as Jared David Evans, had been with the department for two years.

According to court documents obtained by FOX40, Evans responded to reports of a woman having seizures on April 1. Another paramedic and a paramedic intern were with him.

The arrest warrant alleges Evans pulled the woman’s breasts out of her shirt and bra, while she was strapped to a gurney, and made inappropriate comments, believing she was unconscious.

Evans was reported by the paramedic intern that accompanied him to the call.

“The Sacramento Fire Department takes all citizen complaints seriously, and works quickly to take appropriate actions to mitigate them. When this complaint was made to Fire Administration, it was immediately forwarded to Law Enforcement officials and a formal investigation was requested,” Sacramento Fire Chief Walt White wrote. “Although the case is ongoing, and all facts are not yet known, the Sacramento Fire Department wants to assure the public that we are fully cooperating with the investigation, and working to bring the matter to a successful conclusion.

Evans has since been released from jail.