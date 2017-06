Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Personal stylist Debbie O'Hearn joined Gary and Lori to talk about different wedding accessories. Whether you're looking for a simple look or intricate look, Debbie can find the right accessories for you. If you're in the market for a fabulous personal stylist, contact Debbie O'Hearn!

More info:

Debbie O'Hearn

(916) 425- 5359

DebbieOHearnStylist.com