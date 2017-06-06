20 Busted for Underage Alcohol Offenses at KAT Country Concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- Every year KAT Country 103’s Listener Appreciation Concert brings in at least 10,000 fans, but the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said some people in the usually fun-loving crowd were up to no good.

“A lot of times you’ll see people with the wrist band hand a beer to somebody that doesn’t. Well, that’s a clue for us,” said Deputy Patrick McCulloch with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

McCulloch said thanks to grant money, deputies, along with ABC agents, cited 20 people for either supplying minors with alcohol or minors trying to get an alcoholic drink.

He said this is a problem not just for this concert but for most major events.

Bob Berger, the general manager for KAT Country 103, said they partner with the sheriff’s department every year to ensure a seamless, safe event.

“The fact that there were arrests just tells me that they’re doing their job and I’m glad,” Berger said.

Berger said everyone goes through security before they’re allowed in, and outside beverages of any kind are stopped at the gate.

“I’m not going to condone drinking like that, and we just want to make sure that everybody who goes there has a really good time,” Berger said.