Bidding Wars in the Sacramento Housing Market

Paul is sitting down with President of Catalyst Mortgage Brandon Haefele to talk about the booming housing market in Sacramento.

5 Tips for Improving the Odds of Buying a House in the Red-hot Sacramento Market

Be an informed consumer. Do your research and learn about the home buying and loan process.

Interview 2 to 3 real estate agents and 2 to 3 lender before you start house shopping. Make sure you are comfortable with the real estate agent and the lender.

Get pre-approved for the mortgage. Disclose everything about your finances and what loan type you want.

Write down questions, and make sure you get them answered.

Write a personal letter to the seller about why they should accept your offer. You can even include photos.