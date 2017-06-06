Bidding Wars in the Sacramento Housing Market

Paul is sitting down with President of Catalyst Mortgage Brandon Haefele to talk about the booming housing market in Sacramento.
5 Tips for Improving the Odds of Buying a House in the Red-hot Sacramento Market
- Be an informed consumer. Do your research and learn about the home buying and loan process.
- Interview 2 to 3 real estate agents and 2 to 3 lender before you start house shopping. Make sure you are comfortable with the real estate agent and the lender.
- Get pre-approved for the mortgage. Disclose everything about your finances and what loan type you want.
- Write down questions, and make sure you get them answered.
- Write a personal letter to the seller about why they should accept your offer. You can even include photos.
