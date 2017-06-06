"The Mother Lode Highland Games" celebrate Scottish heritage and culture. The event features Scottish food, music, dance, athletics, and more! Watch as the big men compete in the California State Scottish Heavy Athletics Championships! There will be many heavy weight competitions, including caber tossing. Experience Scottish heritage and culture at The Mother Lode Highland Games!
More info:
The Mother Lode Games
June 10th-11th, 9am-5pm
Amador County Fairgrounds, Plymouth
(209) 304-4926
MotherLodeGames.com
Facebook: @MotherLodeHighlandGames