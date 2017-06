Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The Mother Lode Highland Games" celebrate Scottish heritage and culture. The event features Scottish food, music, dance, athletics, and more! Watch as the big men compete in the California State Scottish Heavy Athletics Championships! There will be many heavy weight competitions, including caber tossing. Experience Scottish heritage and culture at The Mother Lode Highland Games!The Mother Lode GamesJune 10th-11th, 9am-5pmAmador County Fairgrounds, Plymouth(209) 304-4926Facebook: @MotherLodeHighlandGames