Family, Friends Desperate to Find Missing Woodland Woman Along Feather River

WOODLAND — The family of a missing Woodland woman is on pins and needles awaiting the outcome of a massive search and rescue effort in Plumas County.

Teresa Blake didn’t return from a Sunday fishing outing along the Feather River.

Blake’s car was found later Sunday along the river banks, but there were no other clues. Her family is also up in Plumas County, where they were all on vacation until she went missing.

Meanwhile, scores of friends in Woodland are hoping she will be found safe.

“We just want her back,” friend Sue Sedale said. “The fact that she’s gone missing from one of her favorite spots on this planet is frightening.”

The avid angler was excited to visit the familiar vacation spot near Graeagle with her husband, son and daughter.

Her husband, Randy, says Blake would often go fishing alone and be gone for several hours.

“The side of the river they found her car on is not an area we typically frequent,” Randy Blake said.

Blake’s car was not damaged, but that’s all he knows. His concern is that she may have been out on her own for the third day.

“She’s used to hiking, she’s used fishing, she’s used to being outdoors, but she doesn’t have a lot of survival skills,” her husband said.

Search and rescue crews used dogs earlier Tuesday while a helicopter was brought to help from the air.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.