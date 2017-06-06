Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amy Hume, marketing director of Pottery World, talks about some faux flower options for weddings. These artificial flowers are extremely realistic and life like. In addition to looking amazing, faux flowers last forever and can be used over and over. Traditional flowers will simply die out soon after a wedding, costing you a lot of money. Studio40 Live is proud to have Pottery World providing all of the floral decor for our American Hero Wedding! Check out the amazing faux flower options at Pottery World and find flowers that last a lifetime.

More info:

Pottery World

2 Locations

1006 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills

4419 Granite Drive, Rocklin

PotteryWorld.com

Facebook: PotteryWorld

Twitter: @PotteryWorld