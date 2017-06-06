Homeless Population Grows in Folsom as People Search for Resources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- Police in Folsom say the city's homeless population has grown in the last few years.

According to Corporal Peter Boelman, who heads the Community Crime Suppression Unit, the city's homeless population is officially at 30, but transients come in and out.

He said much of the migration into Folsom has been out of Sacramento. Boelman adds some who are homeless say they've come to Folsom in search of housing assistance and resources -- something they think is dwindling in Sacramento.

Boelman also suggested the extension of the Regional Transit Gold Line has contributed to the homeless population increase. Folsom is the end of the line for RT's light rail.

Meanwhile, RT denies giving homeless people vouchers, discounts or incentives to ride the train.

Folsom police say their officers have cleared out more than 100 camps along the river and secluded trails in 2017.