Low Brau’s New Venture: Beast + Bounty

Posted 11:22 AM, June 6, 2017, by , Updated at 11:03AM, June 6, 2017

Simone is outside by the grill watching LowBrau Executive Chef Brock Macdonald cook up some fish. The owners of LowBrau and Block Butcher Bar are planning to open their a new restaurant by the end of this summer at the Ice Blocks development on R Street. Beast + Bounty will host a menu that highlights proteins and veggies equally.