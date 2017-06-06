Low Brau’s New Venture: Beast + Bounty

Simone is outside by the grill watching LowBrau Executive Chef Brock Macdonald cook up some fish. The owners of LowBrau and Block Butcher Bar are planning to open their a new restaurant by the end of this summer at the Ice Blocks development on R Street. Beast + Bounty will host a menu that highlights proteins and veggies equally.
