Meet McFly!

Posted 2:26 PM, June 6, 2017, by , Updated at 01:58PM, June 6, 2017


Today we were joined by another cute dog from Front Street Animal Shelter.  Meet McFly, a 10-year-old male black & white Chihuahua!  He arrived at the shelter as a stray last month and is now in need of a furr-ever home.  The shelter is extremely full right now and is offering free adoptions through July 2nd!  Costs of pets being fixed, vaccines, a vet visit, microchip, and city license tag are all included for free as well!  If you're looking to adopt a new pet, now is the time at Front Street Animal Shelter!

More info:
 Front Street Animal Shelter
2127 Front Street, Sacramento, CA, 95818
(916) 808-7387
FrontStreetShelter.org
Facebook: FrontStreetAnimalShelter
Twitter: @FrontStreetLife

