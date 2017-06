NEVADA COUNTY — A collision between two motor homes has closed both directions of Highway 49 near Golden Chain Drive, south of Grass Valley, according to Caltrans.

Three people were taken to the hospital, including one via helicopter.

The California Highway Patrol said there was no estimated time for the road to reopen, but their goal was an hour or two.

It was unknown what caused the crash.

