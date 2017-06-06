Police Searching for Two Suspects Accused of Stealing Codeine from Angels Camp CVS

ANGELS CAMP — Police in Angels Camp are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects accused of stealing liquid codeine from a CVS pharmacy.

Store employees told police the two men were loitering in the store for about 20 minutes. They say one of the suspects jumped over the pharmacy wall and took three bottles of codeine that were on the counter.

Both suspects escaped through an emergency exit.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the Angels Camp Police Department at (209) 736-2567.