Roseville Fire Department Could Face Major Cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- While Tuesday night's meeting might not look like an emergency scene, Roseville firefighters say what's happening is just as dire.

Firefighters say it isn't about overtime. It's about the reduction of truck staff from four people to just three people.

"I'm in the burn unit all the time. I was in there today. It's full. We don't have any room for Roseville residents, so why put them at risk," said Michael Daw, executive director of the Firefighters Burn Institute.

Tuesday night, folks who packed council chambers listened to a budget workshop sharing a stark picture of available dollars for some of Roseville's most essential city services.

The city's new budget plan is still just that, an unapproved plan, but the estimated $2 million of cuts in it are part of the spending plan the city intends to embark on July 1.

In that plan? $800,000 worth of savings from the fire department.

Roseville leaders say that 31 of the 50 top paid employees in the city are firefighters because of highly desired overtime shifts.

"By removing those officers from those trucks, they will be allowed to backfill those overtime positions with no additional cost to the city," said Ron Jensen, Roseville city manager.

"There's no intent to reduce the number of staffing that shows up to an incident. What we're talking about, who shows up to an incident, and what manner they get there," Jensen said.

In practice, with 300-plus fires each year, those who battle the flames say the job can be done with only three people on the city's two ladder trucks.

"Will it mean an opportunity where something might have to be done a little slower, not as fast as we do it today? Yes," Roseville Fire Chief Rick Bartee said.

And those against the proposal say seconds amount to efficiency.

They quote research by The National Institute of Standards and Technology showing that four-person crews save someone 5.1 minutes faster than three person crews.

"If you members of council choose to make these cuts, that's telling me you don't care or value the lives of my kids, my wife, my family or anybody in this hall right here today," said Dave Lauchner, who is a firefighter in Sacramento but a Roseville resident.