Roseville Officer Dies after ‘Long and Courageous’ Battle with Brain Cancer

ROSEVILLE — Roseville Police Officer Bobby Seich died after a “long and courageous” battle with brain cancer, the police department said Tuesday.

According to Seich’s family, he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 Astrocytoma in 2008. He was just 25, and working for the police department in Kissimmee, Florida. Seich was treated and the tumor was removed before he returned to work.

He moved to Roseville in 2014 with his wife and son. A year later, Seich suffered a seizure and doctors found that the tumor had returned.

Roseville Police Chief Daniel Hahn announced Seich’s passing on Tuesday.