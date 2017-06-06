Southwest’s 72-Hour Sale Includes $49 One-Way Flights

DALLAS — Are you ready to book your summer vacation?
On Tuesday, Southwest launched its bi-annual nationwide sale that includes one-way fares starting at $49. The three-day sale means you can book dozens of nonstop round-trip tickets for less than $100.
The sale only includes one-way “Wanna Get Away” fares. For longer flights, the pricing increases to $79, $99, or $129 for fares included in the sale.
While it’s not advertised in the sale, we even found some one-way fares for as low as $44 (Boise to Spokane, Greenville (SC) to Atlanta, Memphis to Chicago, Memphis to Houston, Omaha to Chicago).
According to the fine print, you must book your flight by June 8 for travel between June 22 and December 13. There are some blackout dates around the holidays and is not valid on Fridays and Sundays.
From Sacramento, CA
- To Burbank, CA starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Chicago (Midway), IL starting at $121 or 7,152 points one-way
- To Dallas (Love Field), TX starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way
- To Denver, CO starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
- To Las Vegas, NV starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Long Beach, CA starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Los Angeles, CA starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Ontario/LA, CA starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Phoenix, AZ starting at $89 or 5,009 points one-way
- To Portland, OR starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
- To Salt Lake City, UT starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
- To Seattle/Tacoma, WA starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
- To Spokane, WA starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way