State Mum on Condition of Stolen General Services Cars

SACRAMENTO -- The State of California's Department of General Services is refusing to say how many the 21 cars stolen from this parking garage Memorial Day weekend they've gotten back, or what condition those cars are in.

Many of the state employees who park their own private cars in the same garage were only just today learning of the heist.

In the days following the holiday weekend, those cars kept turning up -- one crashed into a house, another into a parked car.

Sacramento Police have arrested six in connection with it all, including two 15-year-olds who crashed in separate stolen State of California cars -- both too young to have driver's license.

And if state employees who use this garage during working hours say their cars are well cared for here, the same may not be true for the state fleet that's parked here around the clock.

A source familiar with operations at this State Garage told FOX40 it was a regular practice for keys to be left in cars, and car doors to be left unlocked while they were parked here.