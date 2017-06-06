Stockton Fire Crews Working a 4-Alarm Apartment Fire

STOCKTON — Fire crews are working a four-alarm apartment fire in the city’s Downtown area that began around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire is burning at Mayfair Apartments located at 807 North El Dorado Street.

Mayfair Apartments is a low income, 47-unit housing community.

Crews are faced with heavy fire on the 3rd floor, 4th floor and in the attic space.

One resident was rescued from the fourth floor of the building.

All residents have been safely evacuated.

