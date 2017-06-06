Students Bike to Raise Awareness for Debilitating Neuro-Muscular Disorder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN -- Friedreich's ataxia, better known as FA, is a debilitating, life-shortening, degenerative neuro-muscular disorder. One in 50,000 people in the United States live with it.

It's not the most well-known disease, but a group of Rocklin students are attempting to change that with their bikes.

"There is no treatment or cure," Kyle Bryant said. "It's a rare disease that affects balance, coordination and causes life-shortening complications."

Bryant, 35, has an engineering degree from UC Davis and he is riding his bike 50 miles on Saturday. You wouldn't know it by watching him ride, but he has FA. He was diagnosed as a teen.

Now, Bryant organizes bike rides around the country to raise awareness and research funds for FA.

Tuesday, Bryant came back home to the Maria Montessori Charter Academy in Rocklin where his mother is a teacher.

For the third year in a row, students from kindergarten to the 8th grade biked and walked to raise money for the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance, or FARA.

Over the last two years, 300 students at Maria Montessori Charter Academy have raised $8,000 for FARA.

Second grader Devin Brooks says he's learned a lot about FA and he's proud his school is helping to make a difference.

"They might not feel like they fit in with everybody and we make them feel good about themselves, even though they are different," he told FOX40.

Bryant says days like Tuesday are what keep him motivated to continue to his mission.

"You feel so alone when you are diagnosed, and to have support like this, it's just a feeling that penetrates every aspect of your life," Bryant said. "When you feel this it gives you confidence for everything else."

