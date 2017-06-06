Suspect Arrested in Sacramento Metro Fire Station Burglary

ORANGEVALE — A man has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a fire station on Greenback Lane in Orangevale, according to the sheriff’s department.

Monday, detectives arrested Lonnie Scott Schaefer, 28, of Sacramento on charges related to a burglary at a Sacramento Metro Fire Department station on Greenback Lane near Almond Avenue.

A little before 2:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the fire station for reports of a burglary. Deputies were in the area and spotted a vehicle leaving the scene. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, and the suspect ran away on foot.

Deputies set up a perimeter in the area, but the suspect was not located. Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Schaefer.

Schaefer was found around 10 a.m. at a home on Witchinghour Court in Citrus Heights. He was taken into custody without incident.

Since April 1, there have been at least 13 burglaries, attempted burglaries or vandalisms at fire stations in north Sacramento County. Detectives are trying to determine whether Schaefer was involved in any of the other burglaries. Power tools were stolen from station sheds or rigs in many of the incidents.

Schaefer was arrested on charges of burglary, vandalism and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and is ineligible for bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.