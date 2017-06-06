Three R Street Restaurants Closing Their Doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN SACRAMENTO -- On a Tuesday night, people are getting off work and many of the restaurants and bars on R Street between 14th and 15th are coming alive.

It's a concert night at Ace of Spades, but Dos Coyotes Border Cafe right across the street from the concert venue is quiet. Dos Coyotes is a popular franchise, growing in the Sacramento area, but this location is closing down soon.

Many people FOX40 spoke to weren't surprised.

The well known Wong Brothers Restaurant family will move into the Dos Coyotes location with a Mexican restaurant and bar, catering more to nightlife.

Dos Coyotes will be the third restaurant to close on the block in recent weeks. Magpie moved out and into a bigger location a few blocks away on 16th Street. And Roxie Deli closed their location right next door to Dos Coyotes.

What all the restaurants had in common was popularity with a morning and lunchtime crowd. And this block has evolved more into a nightlife area.

Michelle Brattmiller is with the R Street Sacramento Partnership, the property improvement district for the area.

"I mean, honestly, we have a ton of momentum here...the three closures were very unfortunate. They were popular. Not popular enough. They were foot-traffic driven," she said.

Wendy Saunders of the Capital Area Development Authorities has a similar take.

"And people are looking for food after the show is over, or after they've been doing something else with their friends. Late night meals, maybe a little bit of lubrication. So I think that the ones that are closing are mostly oriented toward lunchtime," Saunders said.

In about another year, this neighborhood will be able to support all kinds of businesses, including breakfast and lunch places, according to Brattmiller, when more housing is available.

"We're gonna have close to a thousand more units, which is probably close to about 1,500 residents within a mile of this area," Brattmiller said.