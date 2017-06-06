Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Buzz Homsy of California Backyard joined Gary and Lori on the patio to talk about the 4th Annual Top Chefs Grill Off and Food Fest. California Backyard is a proud sponsor of the event and will be hosting the Top Chefs Grill Off for yet another year. They will even be giving away a few incredible grills! Check out the best outdoor grills, get grilling tips from the pros, enjoy great food, and more at the 4th Annual Top Chefs Grill Off and Food Fest!

More info:

Top Chefs Grill Off and Food Fest

June 10th, 10am-3pm

Whole Foods Market parking lot

The Fountains at Roseville

California Backyard

5 Locations-

-Elk Grove

-Sacramento

-Roseville

-Rancho Cordova

-Reno, NV

(916) 773-4800

CaliforniaBackyard.com