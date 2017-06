Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zuda Yoga in Midtown Sacramento is celebrating its 10 year anniversary and Gary is at the studio trying to see how flexible he can get.

Beginning June 3, 2017, each day at 4:30 p.m., a different guest teacher who has been a part of the studio’s history will lead a class. These classes will help build momentum to the anniversary celebration, which will take place Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the Midtown Sacramento studio located at 1515 19th Street #104.

