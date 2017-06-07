Aftershock 2017 Lineup Revealed: Nine Inch Nails, Ozzy Osbourne Headlining

SACRAMENTO — The Aftershock music festival released its blockbuster lineup Tuesday, including headliners Nine Inch Nails and Ozzy Osbourne.

The festival will take place Oct. 21 and 22, once again at Discovery Park.

See the lineup below:

SATURDAY:

Nine Inch Nails

A Perfect Circle

Run The Jewels

Stone Sour

Mastodon

Gojira

Highly Suspect

Eagles Of Death Metal

Tech N9ne

August Burns Red

Anti-Flag

Nothing More

Deap Vally

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Code Orange

Greta Van Fleet

While She Sleeps

SUNDAY:

Ozzy Osbourne (with Zakk Wylde)

Five Finger Death Punch

Marilyn Manson

Halestorm

Hollywood Undead

Suicidal Tendancies

Of Mice & Men

Steel Panther

Beartooth

Starset

Fozzy

Power Trip

New Years Day

Ded

Black Map

Them Evils

Festival tickets will be available here on Friday.