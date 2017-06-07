Aftershock 2017 Lineup Revealed: Nine Inch Nails, Ozzy Osbourne Headlining

SACRAMENTO — The Aftershock music festival released its blockbuster lineup Tuesday, including headliners Nine Inch Nails and Ozzy Osbourne.
The festival will take place Oct. 21 and 22, once again at Discovery Park.
See the lineup below:
SATURDAY:
- Nine Inch Nails
- A Perfect Circle
- Run The Jewels
- Stone Sour
- Mastodon
- Gojira
- Highly Suspect
- Eagles Of Death Metal
- Tech N9ne
- August Burns Red
- Anti-Flag
- Nothing More
- Deap Vally
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
- Code Orange
- Greta Van Fleet
- While She Sleeps
SUNDAY:
- Ozzy Osbourne (with Zakk Wylde)
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Marilyn Manson
- Halestorm
- Hollywood Undead
- Suicidal Tendancies
- Of Mice & Men
- Steel Panther
- Beartooth
- Starset
- Fozzy
- Power Trip
- New Years Day
- Ded
- Black Map
- Them Evils
Festival tickets will be available here on Friday.