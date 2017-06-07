Agfest and Farm-to-Fork Dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AgFest -- the junior farm and animal show for 4H and FFA kids from San Jouquin County -- is happening June 11.

Lisa Freeman, Owner of The Grateful Gypsy Bistro, is in the kitchen cooking Spinach & Mushroom Frittata.

¼ Extra Virgin CA olive oil

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 medium yellow onion, diced

3 cloves fresh garlic minced

8 oz. fresh mushrooms, sliced

5 oz. spinach, stems removed, roughly chopped

1 TBSP. Fresh Thyme, minced

¼ Cup fresh Italian Flat leaf Parsley, minced

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

8 large eggs, beaten

¼ cup Parmigiano Reggiano, shredded

¾ Cup Fontina cheese, shredded

3 Tbs. heavy cream

Salt & 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Method

Preparation

Heat a 12-inch skillet, add olive oil. Over medium heat, add the onions and saute until golden brown, add the minced garlic and saute about 2 minutes. Add they thyme and parsley, saute 1 more minute. Remove from pan and set aside. Place the pan back over medium heat and Add the mushrooms and sauté until tender and browned. Add spinach and cook until wilted. Remove from heat. When cooled, In a large bowl, combine the mushroom spinach mixture, cheeses and onion mixture. Season with salt & pepper to taste. Add eggs and cream, then combine.

In a 12-inch ovenproof skillet, heat the remaining 2 Tbs. butter over medium-high heat, coat the sides. Add the mixture to the pan, evenly distributing the spinach and mushrooms. Place into a heated oven at 375 Degrees and cook until golden brown. Let cool, cut and serve. Can be made a day ahead.

