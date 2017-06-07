City of Sacramento Seeking Input for 16th Street Improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The stretch of Sacramento's 16th Street between H Street and Richards Boulevard is the focus of an improvement project in the early stages.

The city is planning to revitalize the corridor, known as the River District, and planners are seeking public input. A survey went online this week.

As part of the River District Specific Plan, adopted in 2011, improvements will "make the corridor attractive and inviting to businesses, customers, and pedestrians," according to a city letter. "Proposed improvements will include new curb, gutter and sidewalk, landscaping, signage and lighting, along with re-striping the travel lanes to accommodate on-street parking.

The several-step planning process will include environmental review and grant applications. The final phase of planning is scheduled for 2018.