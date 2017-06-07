Fire Agencies Brace for Busy Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCCLELLAN PARK -- Cal Fire, the Sacramento Fire Department, Metro Fire and PG&E are bracing for a busy fire season.

The three agencies held a training event Wednesday at McClellan Park.

"The grass is starting to turn brown in a lot of areas very quickly and those are the fuels in vegetation that carry fires very easily," Cal Fire spokesperson Amy Head told FOX40.

Head says families can keep safe and up to date with a new app that offers real-time wildfire alerts and tips on how to prepare a "go bag" and how to protect your home with defensible space.

Metro Fire is urging people to be smart this summer. As temperatures rise, families are urged to use life jackets and be careful with alcohol while enjoying lakes and rivers.

So far in 2017, at least seven people have died in our region's lakes and rivers.

"They are used to what we have had in the past decade almost because of lower flows and warmer water. and now we've got a significantly higher flow rate that we've had in many years past, it's also moving a lot faster and it's a lot colder," Metro Fire Captain Bryce Mitchell said.