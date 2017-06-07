Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Personal trainers Greg Johnson and Angie Draws joined Gary and Lori for Workout Wednesday to talk about some golf fitness tips for dads. Golf, just like any other sport involves physical activity and strain on the body. FitGolf Performance Center can evaluate your game and target specific workouts to help you play your best. If you're looking to get some great training to step up your golf game, check out FitGolf Performance Center!

More info:

Fitgolf Performance Center

Sacramento.FitGolf.com

(916) 934-2237

GJohnson@FitGolf.com