Hot Wedding Design Trends

Brad Isbell and Lindsey Ferguson of "Celebrations! Party Rentals & Tents" joined us to show off one of their amazing wedding setups. Studio40 Live is proud to have them decorating for our own American Hero Wedding! They have everything you need to create your own amazing wedding. Find tables, chairs, linens, silverware, buffet pieces, tents and much more! Get exactly what you want for your wedding with "Celebrations! Party Rentals & Tents."
More info:
Celebrations! Party Rentals & Tents
8845 Washington Blvd. #140, Roseville
(916) 773-2133
CelebrationsPartyRentals.com
Facebook: @CPRandTents
Twitter: @CPRandTents