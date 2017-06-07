Local Bar Showing James Comey Hearing at 7 a.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- There's not likely to be any high drama, love triangles or good vs. evil battles to the death, but Thursday's Senate intelligence hearing starring former FBI Director James Comey will be must-see TV -- at least for political junkies.

Most people we ran into had a general awareness of who Comey is, but others will be following closely.

Professor Leslie Jacobs at the McGeorge School of Law says she doesn't expect any bombshell revelations.

"He won't answer questions about the ongoing FBI investigation into Russian meddling and the administration being involved," Jacobs said.

Instead Jacobs believes Comey will discuss his brief stint as President Donald Trump's FBI director and whether Trump tried to get him to drop the investigation into Russian meddling

"The question focused on Comey is, was there pressure brought to bear on Comey not to investigate?" Jacobs said.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is basically just providing a public information service with this hearing and doesn't have the authority to bring charges, but Jacobs points out it was a similar hearing that broke the Watergate investigation wide open.

"There were hearing just like this with no lawmaking function where Alexander Butterfield came in and said 'oh by the way, the president's been taping his conversations, and we know where that led ... I'm not saying we'll get that here, I'm saying evidence can come out in an oversight hearing that is also relevant to the FBI or the special counsel," Jacobs said.

Fox and Goose opens at 6:30 a.m. and will be showing the Comey hearing beginning at 7 a.m.